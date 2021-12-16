Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 636,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

