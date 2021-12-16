Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

