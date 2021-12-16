Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 88,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 36,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

