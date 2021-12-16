Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in November

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 1,197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,329.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNXBF remained flat at $$7.66 during trading hours on Thursday. Monex Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monex Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

About Monex Group

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

