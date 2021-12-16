Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in November

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 1,197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,329.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNXBF remained flat at $$7.66 during trading hours on Thursday. Monex Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Get Monex Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monex Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.