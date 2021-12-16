MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Up 13%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price shot up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91. 18,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,154,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ML. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.