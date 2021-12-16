Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $336.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. Monro posted sales of $284.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 217,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Monro by 2,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

