Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

MNTK opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $45,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

