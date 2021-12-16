Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $35.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.45. 38,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,137. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $381.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.57. The stock has a market cap of $259.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

