Montecito Bank & Trust Has $12.16 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 346,693 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

