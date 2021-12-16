Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,316. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

