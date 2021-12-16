Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 411 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $131.04. 22,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,136. The company has a market capitalization of $231.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

