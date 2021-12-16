Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,255. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

