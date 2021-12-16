Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,731 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 147,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

