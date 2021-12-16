Morgan Stanley Acquires 520,626 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $220,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

