Morgan Stanley Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $206.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.47.

NYSE NKE opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.45. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

