Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $238,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $602.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

