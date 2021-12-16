Morgan Stanley Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $121.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $84.81 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130,042 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.