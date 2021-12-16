Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) to Equal Weight

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

