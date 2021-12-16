Morgan Stanley Has $230 Million Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $229,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $58,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Scientific Games by 448.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 48.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after buying an additional 645,059 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

