Morgan Stanley Has $244.79 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $244,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.