Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $258,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

