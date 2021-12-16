Morgan Stanley Purchases 313,651 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

