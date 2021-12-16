Morgan Stanley Sells 1,907,805 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $215,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $401.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.03. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

