Morgan Stanley Trims Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price to $70.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMPL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of AMPL opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,058 shares of company stock worth $32,014,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

