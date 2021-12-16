Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $265.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

