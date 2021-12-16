MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Down 43.5% in November

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSDA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. MSD Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.