MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.34. 19,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,368,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 50.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 888,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $15,760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $288,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

