Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.95. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.