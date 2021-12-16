Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$10.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($10.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($8.78) and the lowest is ($13.79). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($23.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.63) to ($53.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($30.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.39) to ($27.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 379,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.41. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

