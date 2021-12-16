National Bankshares Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$21.00 Price Target

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.62.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,667. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$9.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.