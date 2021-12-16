National Bankshares Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $143.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

