Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,076 shares of company stock worth $3,683,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MATX opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

