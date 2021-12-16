Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 183.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 947.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

