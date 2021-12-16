Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,224,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

