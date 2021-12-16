NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

