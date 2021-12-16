Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

TSE:NEO opened at C$20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.38. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3168392 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

