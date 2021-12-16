Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.
TSE:NEO opened at C$20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.38. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$12.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3168392 EPS for the current year.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.