Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up to $40.12

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.12, but opened at $44.00. Neogen shares last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 3,992 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

