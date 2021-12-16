NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,831. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

