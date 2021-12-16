Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Shares of NFLX opened at $605.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $648.10 and its 200-day moving average is $579.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

