New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.48. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. New Gold shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 260,150 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 267.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $905.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

