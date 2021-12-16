New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,520 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $96.14 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

