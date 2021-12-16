New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 93.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.