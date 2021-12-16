New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $163.60 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

