New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,793 shares of company stock worth $46,111,373. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Paylocity stock opened at $228.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

