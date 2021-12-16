New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 164,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NYSE DVA opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.70. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

