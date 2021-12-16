New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 218,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

