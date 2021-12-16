Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,250 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 178,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

