Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 479 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $112.53 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

