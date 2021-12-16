Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $44,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49.

