Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

